Cocaine, firearm and $16,000 in cash seized in Elizabeth City arrests, police say

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Law enforcement agencies in North Carolina executed a search warrant earlier this week that led to two arrests as well as drugs, cash, and a firearm being seized.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, officers from Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police, and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office joined forces after receiving information on a house being used to sell and store controlled substances in Northeastern North Carolina.

Officials say an investigation was conducted which resulted in a search warrant being issued.

Upon executing the search warrant, officers say they seized 12 ounces of cocaine, a loaded .357 magnum revolver, and more than $16,000 in cash.

They arrested two subjects at the Elizabeth City residence.

Darryl Torrey Elliott was arrested and held at Albemarle District Jail under a $175,000 secure bond on the following charges:

Trafficking Sch II by possession

Trafficking Sch II by manufacture

Trafficking Sch II by transportation

Maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Darryl Torrey Elliott



Rashawn Maurice Baum was arrested and held at Albemarle District Jail under a $50,000 secure bond for possession with intent to sell or deliver Sch II.