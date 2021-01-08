Cocaine, firearm and $16,000 in cash seized in Elizabeth City arrests, police say

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Law enforcement agencies in North Carolina executed a search warrant earlier this week that led to two arrests as well as drugs, cash, and a firearm being seized.
On Wednesday, Jan. 6, officers from Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police, and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office joined forces after receiving information on a house being used to sell and store controlled substances in Northeastern North Carolina.
Officials say an investigation was conducted which resulted in a search warrant being issued.
Upon executing the search warrant, officers say they seized 12 ounces of cocaine, a loaded .357 magnum revolver, and more than $16,000 in cash.
They arrested two subjects at the Elizabeth City residence.
Darryl Torrey Elliott was arrested and held at Albemarle District Jail under a $175,000 secure bond on the following charges:
- Trafficking Sch II by possession
- Trafficking Sch II by manufacture
- Trafficking Sch II by transportation
- Maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Rashawn Maurice Baum was arrested and held at Albemarle District Jail under a $50,000 secure bond for possession with intent to sell or deliver Sch II.
