Cocaine, firearm and $16,000 in cash seized in Elizabeth City arrests, police say

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Law enforcement agencies in North Carolina executed a search warrant earlier this week that led to two arrests as well as drugs, cash, and a firearm being seized.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, officers from Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police, and the Dare County Sheriff’s Office joined forces after receiving information on a house being used to sell and store controlled substances in Northeastern North Carolina.

Officials say an investigation was conducted which resulted in a search warrant being issued.

Upon executing the search warrant, officers say they seized 12 ounces of cocaine, a loaded .357 magnum revolver, and more than $16,000 in cash.

They arrested two subjects at the Elizabeth City residence.

Darryl Torrey Elliott was arrested and held at Albemarle District Jail under a $175,000 secure bond on the following charges:

  • Trafficking Sch II by possession
  • Trafficking Sch II by manufacture
  • Trafficking Sch II by transportation
  • Maintaining a dwelling for storage of a controlled substance
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Darryl Torrey Elliott


Rashawn Maurice Baum was arrested and held at Albemarle District Jail under a $50,000 secure bond for possession with intent to sell or deliver Sch II.

Rashawn Maurice Baum

Latest News

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10