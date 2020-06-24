Live Now
Coast Guard: Tanker ship crewmember missing 400 miles east of Cape Hatteras

North Carolina

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard is searching for a missing tanker ship crewmember on Wednesday afternoon.

The crewmember is believed to be about 400 miles east of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center received a report of a man overboard off the Hellas Gladiator tanker ship.

An Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules aircraft was launched to search for the missing crewmember, along with two good Samaritan vessels.

