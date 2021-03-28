Coast Guard responds to medical emergency onboard fishing boat

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard responded to a report of a medical emergency onboard a fishing vessel Saturday.

Officials say they received a request for medical assistance after a member onboard a F/V was experiencing a seizure.

The Coast Guard launched a 29-foot Response Boat crew to render first aid.

Once on the scene, the crew sent a CG EMT onto the F/V to help stabilize and monitor the patient’s condition.

The crew then escorted the F/V into the Oregon Inlet Fishing Center, where Dare Central EMS was standing by to provide further medical assistance and transport the patient.