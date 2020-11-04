Coast Guard responded to boating collision in Emerald Isle North Carolina

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard is investigating a collision near the Emerald Isle High-rise Bridge that reportedly took place between a 94-foot tug and barge, and a pontoon boat on Tuesday.

Crews were notified that two people aboard a pontoon boat entered the water in the vicinity of Emerald Isle High-Rise Bridge.

Authorities issued an urgent marine broadcast to mariners in the region and dispatched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water response boat crew and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew, the CG said in a press release.

The Coast Guard said reportedly one person was removed from the water by the crew of a commercial salvage company that was nearby, and another person was rescued by a good Samaritan.

Both individuals were brought to shore and transferred to Carteret Health Care hospital for medical treatment.

The incident is under investigation, the U.S. Coast Guard 5th District Mid-Atlantic said.

