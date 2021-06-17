Coast Guard rescues man from 17 miles off Virginia/North Carolina coast

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flies over boats searching the area where a boat capsized just off the San Diego coast Sunday, May 2, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Wednesday afternoon the Coast Guard rescued a mariner and medevacked him to an area hospital.

According to authorities, the Sector North Carolina command center received a call at 3:35 p.m. regarding a person aboard a research trawler was experiencing severe abdominal pain.

The incident took place 17 miles off the shore of the Virginia/North Carolina state line.

A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City transported the individual to Sentara Albermarle Hospital in Elizabeth City.