Coast Guard rescues man from 17 miles off Virginia/North Carolina coast

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Wednesday afternoon the Coast Guard rescued a mariner and medevacked him to an area hospital.
According to authorities, the Sector North Carolina command center received a call at 3:35 p.m. regarding a person aboard a research trawler was experiencing severe abdominal pain.
The incident took place 17 miles off the shore of the Virginia/North Carolina state line.
A MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Air Station Elizabeth City transported the individual to Sentara Albermarle Hospital in Elizabeth City.