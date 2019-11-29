Coast Guard rescues man 170 miles off of Pamlico Sound

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued a man from his disabled boat approximately 170-miles east of Pamlico Sound on Thursday.

Officials at the Coast Guard’s Fifth District command center were notified by a personal locator beacon registered to the man’s sailing vessel.

After contacting the man’s family, watchstanders confirmed he had recently set sail to the Bahamas.

Upon locating the vessel, aircrew from Air Station Elizabeth City made contact with the owner and discovered it was disabled.

The man was hoisted by the helicopter aircrew and taken to Morehead City where he was dropped off by aircrews, according to the Coast Guard.

There were no reported injuries.

