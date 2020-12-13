Coast Guard assists with rescuing person from distressed vessel at Oregon Inlet in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA (WAVY) — The Coast Guard assisted with a rescue and boat recovery operation earlier this week at Oregon Inlet.

On Dec. 10, Station Oregon Inlet received a report that a 39-foot sport fisher boat with one person on board ran aground on the Oregon Inlet Bar.

The Coast Guard sent out two boat crews to investigate and assist the distressed vessel.

Crews reported that once on the scene, the winds were about 15 knots and the vessel was in two to four-foot swells and an “aggressive chop caused by the ebbing tide.”

While one boat crew moved in to pass a tow line to the vessel, the other prepared a dewatering pump in case the rough seas, or potential damage to the hull, caused the vessel to take on water.

Because of the shallow shoal waters, the boat crew was unable to reach the vessel.

The Tow Boat U.S. was then called to help since the vessel in distress was a member of commercial assistance.

The Tow Boat arrived and the Coast Guard boat crews assisted with setting up the tow. The Tow Boat was able to pull the vessel free of the bar.

Once in safe water, one of the Coast Guard boat crews was able to recover the crew member from off the Tow Boat and escort the tow safely to port in Wanchese.