Coast Guard monitors salvage of tugboat leaking fuel in Oregon Inlet

OREGON INLET, N.C. — The U.S. Coast Guard is overseeing the salvage of a partially-sunken tugboat in Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

“Currently, the approved salvage plan calls for the vessel to be dewatered and towed to a harbor of safe refuge where the responsible party can develop a suitability for tow plan before further movement,” the Coast Guard said in a news release.

The tugboat, Miss Bonnie, overturned during a storm surge and became partially submerged Sunday around 11 a.m. Since then, it’s been discharging diesel fuel into the water.

The sheen from the fuel has been monitored and collected by a company contracted by the “responsible party,” the Coast Guard said.

About 2,500 feet of sorbent boom and 1,600 feet of containment boom has been deployed around the tugboat to prevent the spilled fuel from moving any further.

The Coast Guard does not believe the spill has impacted wildlife.

The channel is still open to maritime traffic.

Several agencies are involved in the fuel spill include the Coast Guard, PCL Construction, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, National Park Service and North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.