Coast Guard in search of 2 people missing from overturned fishing vessel in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard and other first responders are currently searching for two people in the water after an overturned fishing vessel was found near Beaufort Inlet in North Carolina Tuesday morning.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a report from a fishing vessel at around 8 a.m. that a 35-foot recreational vessel was found overturned approximately three nautical miles outside of Beaufort Inlet.



A family member of one of the passengers confirmed with officials that the vessel departed Atlantic Beach Sunday with two people on board to fish near shore.

TowBoat U.S. deployed a diver and determined there was no one on board the vessel, but all the lights and gear were still energized.

Sector North Carolina issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast and directed the launch of search and rescue assets. The Coast Guard is searching an area that spans approximately 200 square nautical miles.





