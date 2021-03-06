Coast Guard helps 4 mariners after vessel began taking on water near NC Oregon Inlet

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard assisted four mariners Saturday after their vessel began to take on water near Oregon Inlet.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina received a report from the operator of the pleasure craft Hawg Hunter, that his vessel began to take on water from the stern due to an “unknown source and their bilge pump was malfunctioning.”

The operator said they were about 23-miles southeast of Oregon Inlet.

North Carolina watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 47-foot motor lifeboat boat (MLB) crew from the station at Oregon Inlet along with an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City to assist.

Once on scene, the MLB boat crew and the Jayhawk aircrew reported that the water onboard the Hawg Hunter had become stable and the vessel was continuing to make way under its own power.

Coast Guard crews escorted the Hawg Hunter crew to the Oregon Inlet sea buoy where officials say the MLB crew passed a P6 pump to assist with dewatering until they were able to arrive safely at the Wanchese Boat Ramp.

No injuries were reported.