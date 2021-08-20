Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescue 3 after boat capsizes in Oregon Inlet

The Coast Guard and a Good Samaritan rescue three mariners after their vessel capsized in Oregon Inlet, North Carolina, August 20, 2021.

OREGON INLET, N.C. (WAVY) — Three boaters were rescued Friday by the Coast Guard and a good Samaritan in Oregon Inlet after their boat capsized.

A 47-foot boat and Mh-65 Dolphin helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City were deployed and when they arrived they found the crew of the vessel Rock Solid rescuing one of the boaters from the water.

The Coast Guard helped retrieve the other two boaters and brought the third aboard from the Rock Solid.

One of the boaters reportedly suffered a head injury and the crew was taken to Coast Guard Station Oregon Inlet for treatment.

There were rough conditions strong storms in the area on Friday, with a waterspout even spotted in Currituck County, but the Coast Guard didn’t say if poor conditions contributed to the boat capsizing.

“Knowing the forecasted weather before heading out on the water is vital to a mariner’s safety,” said Petty Officer 3rd class Taryn Michalicka, a boat engineer from the responding boatcrew, “In addition to knowing the present and forecasted conditions, wearing a lifejacket and having operable radio are excellent tools to increase survival chances and help rescuers get to you quickly in a maritime emergency.”