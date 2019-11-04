Coast Gaurd rescues man from cruise ship off of Hatteras Coast

HATTERAS, N.C (WAVY) – The Coast Guard rescued a man from a cruise ship off the coast of Hatteras, Sunday afternoon.

The Coast Guard Fifth District received a call from the captain of the Anthem of the Seas.

The boat was 60 miles southwest of Hatteras.

A passenger aboard the ship was reportedly suffering from symptoms of internal bleeding.

A Coast Guard helicopter airlifted the man, his wife, and a doctor from the cruise ship.

The man was transported to a nearby medical Center in Greenville.

