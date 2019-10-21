Closing arguments Monday in deadly N.C. attempted prison escape

**UPDATE** Jason Marks reports a jury found Mikel Brady guilty of murder in the death’s of four prison workers and other charges in relation to the failed prison escape.

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Closing arguments began Monday afternoon in the case against an inmate accused in a deadly, failed prison escape.

Mikel Brady is one of four inmates accused of killing four employees at Pasquotank Correctional Institution in October 2017.

As court wrapped up last week, jurors heard a recorded confession from Brady. The defense rested its case Thursday afternoon.

If convicted, Brady could get the death penalty.

