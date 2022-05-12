RODANTHE, N.C. (WAVY) — The public has been invited to help clean up the debris from the two houses that collapsed earlier this week on the Outer Banks.

The unoccupied homes on Ocean Drive in Rodanthe, built back in the 1980s, collapsed within hours of each other on Tuesday as a coastal low brought pounding surf and winds from the northeast for days.

The National Park Service shared video that shows the second home falling into the ocean.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore staff say they’re holding drop-in volunteer events from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 2-4 p.m. on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13. They’re all set to begin at the Outer Banks KOA Resort, 25099 N.C. Highway 12, Rodanthe, N.C. Additional volunteer dates will be announced in the future.

Park officials will provide supplies and volunteers are advised to wear thick-soled footwear to protect against nails. Volunteers under 18 need a parent or guardian.

A contractor hired by the owners of the collapsed homes is also working on cleanup.

NC 12 remained closed between the Oregon Inlet and Rodanthe as of Thursday morning.