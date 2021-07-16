City of Washington names employee who died in mowing accident

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Washington on Friday released the name of the public works employee who died in a rollover accident while mowing a ditch on Tuesday.

City Manager Jonathan Russell announced in an email the employee who died was Redden Woolard, 61. Funeral arrangements are pending.

Earlier this week, Russell informed the public of Woolard’s death but, at the time, did not release his name.

“It is with a heavy heart that I am sending you this email to inform you that our City of Washington Team has suffered a tragic loss. A public works staff member was involved in a rollover accident while mowing a ditch bank yesterday that resulted in a fatality. This comes as a shock to the organization and the community. An investigation is currently being conducted by OSHA and the City of Washington. We will provide more information as we are able to. Please keep the employee’s family in your thoughts and prayers.