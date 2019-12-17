Christmas with the Corollas to bring Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides this Saturday

GRANDY, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund is hosting a holiday open house — featuring fun like photos with Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides and more — will be held this Saturday.

The event will be held at 102 Young Rider Lane in Grandy, North Carolina.

Guests will have the chance to meet the rescued Banker horses and Raymond the mule.

There will be wagon rides, photos with Santa and Amadeo the elf, hot chocolate and cider, a bake sale and more.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund recommends a $10 donation per vehicle at the gate.

Visit the event page on Facebook for more information.