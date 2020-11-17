Christmas Candlelight Tour in Edenton to include virtual experience

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton officials say this year’s tour, “Lights of Joy,” will be unlike anything they have had.

This year, the tour will have a virtual tour experience to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Just take the “Virtual Tour” of 18 gorgeous homes, some of which have never been on the Tour, due to their location. This online tour (or CD, for an extra fee) will be made available via a purchased password, which will be emailed to customers on the morning of Dec 11.

The virtual tour will be yours for $25.

If you are able to make it to Edenton, there will be a Showcase Tour House. This is a unique, historic house that was built in 1790 and last seen on a tour more than 30 years ago.



Tickets are just $15.00 and the house is open to tour from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., December 11 and 12.



Inside this house, guests will see the beautiful restoration carried out in the past two years and the special decorations by local florists and designers.

Health and safety precautions will be taken, masks required and social distancing facilitated.

For more info, click here.

