Chowan University to freeze undergraduate tuition for 2021-2022

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — Chowan University announced on Thursday that they will not be increasing undergraduate tuition for the 2021-2022 school year.

This announcement follows a decision by the Board of Trustees.

“Many of our new and returning students encounter challenges that threaten the traditional university

experience,” said University President Dr. Kirk Peterson. “We are maintaining our commitment to provide students an accessible, affordable, and quality Christian higher education without increasing tuition.”

Chowan officials say they have maintained one of the lowest percentage increases in tuition among the North Carolina Independent Colleges and Universities (NCICU) institutions for several years.

Students are also able to schedule their tuition now as part of a new program the University implemented earlier this year.