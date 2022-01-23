Chowan University student robbed at gunpoint on-campus

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — A student at Chowan University in North Carolina was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday evening.

Officials say the student was robbed around 7:30 p.m. in the University’s Whites Crossing residential community. Four suspects approached the student in the breezeway outside of Whites Crossing hall H.

Following the incident, they fled the scene in a four-door car and proceeded to leave campus.

The suspects have been described as the following:

Suspect #1 Gray hoodie with gray pants

Suspect #2 Green hoodie with black pants and had a red bandanna around their head

Suspect #3 Black hoodie with black pants wearing shoes with red in them

Suspect #4 Black hoodie with black pants

The student was not injured.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.