Chowan University student robbed at gunpoint on-campus

MURFREESBORO, N.C. (WAVY) — A student at Chowan University in North Carolina was robbed at gunpoint on Sunday evening.
Officials say the student was robbed around 7:30 p.m. in the University’s Whites Crossing residential community. Four suspects approached the student in the breezeway outside of Whites Crossing hall H.
Following the incident, they fled the scene in a four-door car and proceeded to leave campus.
The suspects have been described as the following:
- Suspect #1 Gray hoodie with gray pants
- Suspect #2 Green hoodie with black pants and had a red bandanna around their head
- Suspect #3 Black hoodie with black pants wearing shoes with red in them
- Suspect #4 Black hoodie with black pants
The student was not injured.
Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.
