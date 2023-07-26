GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The future is now!

Non-profit Building Hope Community Life Center held a summer camp that features a day of learning about Artificial Intelligence. The summer camp teaches kids how to use different media tools to create music and other videos.

The summer campers have been using AI tools to create videos that will feature music, lyrics and green screen along with other media elements. The campers will be competing for awards which will take place the next day.

All of the ideas that come from the students will be guided by the digital media professionals and video producers who are leading the projects as well.

Buzzadelic owner BJ Emerson talks about how he created the AI camp for the students, what goals he wants to teach the summer campers, and much more.

View the video above to find out more.