KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WAVY) – A 10-year-old child was hurt after he was hit by two cars while crossing the road on July 19 in Kill Devil Hills.

According to police, the child, his mother, and another sibling were on the corner of Palmetto Street and US 158 and were attempting to cross toward the beach. The three were able to cross to the center turn lane when the mother and the sibling stopped for traffic. The 10-year-old continued walking and went into oncoming traffic.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say the child was hit by a Chevrolet SUV. The child then bounced off the Chevrolet’s bumper and landed on the highway in front of a Toyota SUV. The Toyota hit the child, but it was able to stop before it completely ran the child over, according to police.

The child was originally evaluated for serious injuries, but his mother says he is resting and has a severe case of road rash and some broken teeth.

Police say alcohol was not a factor in this incident.

There are no traffic signals or crosswalks at US 158 and Palmetto Street, and police are reminding people to always cross the bypass at traffic signals where there are designated crosswalks.