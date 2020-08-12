Child care hotline helps NC families find care for children amid pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has created a hotline to help families and caregivers find child care amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., a release from Gov. Roy Cooper’s office stated.

If you need to reach the hotline, you can do so by calling 1-888-600-1685 to be connected directly to care options in your community.

“This hotline can help connect families with child care options as this pandemic continues to affect our families. We need to do everything we can to support working parents as we work to beat this virus,” Governor Roy Cooper said.

As of August 10, there are 30,000 slots available for school-age children in licensed child care programs across the state.

“We know that families may need extra help finding school-age care options right now, as many schools have started the school year with remote learning only, and others are operating with children onsite on alternate days or weeks to meet social distancing requirements,” said Susan Gale Perry, Chief Deputy Secretary for NCDHHS. “The Child Care Hotline can help families fill that child care gap by providing referrals to available school-age programs.”

The hotline is a collaboration between the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and the North Carolina Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) network.

