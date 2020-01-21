Live Now
Chicho’s Pizza collects over 2,500 Christmas trees to combat erosion

North Carolina

by: Ryland Staples

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In only its second year, the Chicho’s Pizza in Virginia Beach exceeded its goal and collected over 2,500 Christmas trees in an effort to fight erosion in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Last year, the well known pizza parlor collected around 500 trees. The trees are placed onto the beaches and help keep the water at bay. When strong storms hit the Outer Banks, it can cause serious erosion.

With the Outer Banks initiative having gone so well, owner Matt Potter hopes to be able to help out with erosion in Virginia Beach as well.

“We’ve been talking to Fort Story and Damn Neck bases. They’re able to use them as well. We’d like to get a hold of more localities and protect our own backyard,” he said.

This year, they even received help from Virginia Beach City Council Member Michael Berlucchi and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.

