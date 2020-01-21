Chicho’s Pizza collects over 2,500 Christmas trees to combat erosion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — In only its second year, the Chicho’s Pizza in Virginia Beach exceeded its goal and collected over 2,500 Christmas trees in an effort to fight erosion in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
Last year, the well known pizza parlor collected around 500 trees. The trees are placed onto the beaches and help keep the water at bay. When strong storms hit the Outer Banks, it can cause serious erosion.
With the Outer Banks initiative having gone so well, owner Matt Potter hopes to be able to help out with erosion in Virginia Beach as well.
“We’ve been talking to Fort Story and Damn Neck bases. They’re able to use them as well. We’d like to get a hold of more localities and protect our own backyard,” he said.
This year, they even received help from Virginia Beach City Council Member Michael Berlucchi and the Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office.
Latest Posts:
- 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers discusses her road to the NFL
- Police charge 3 after hotel room covered in mustard, milk and honey on New Year’s Eve
- Senate debates rules for impeachment trial of President Trump
- Historic Trump impeachment trial begins Wednesday — but Senate must agree how to do it first
- Virginia Senate advances ‘red flag’ gun law, despite rally