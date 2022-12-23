CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man has been arrested following a police pursuit Thursday night in Currituck County.

According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 6:17 p.m., however, the driver failed to yield.

The NC Highway Patrol and the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office pursued the driver and, after a brief chase, the driver bailed out and ran into a wooded area in the Beechwood Shores subdivision.

Michael Old (Photo Courtesy: Currituck County Sheriff’s Office)

As deputies were searching the area, Currituck Communications received information that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Michael Old of Chesapeake, was a fugitive from Virginia as a violent sexual offender.

After receiving the new information, A Patrol Sergeant spotted Old and after a brief foot chase, took him into custody.

Old has been charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude

Reckless driving

Resisting a public officer

Fail to heed to lights or sirens

Speeding

Fail to stop at flashing red light

Possession of a Schedule VI drug

Possession of marijuana

Paraphernalia

Warrant for failure to appear for DWI

Old was also served five felony fugitive warrants out of Virginia for knowingly failing to re-register for the Sex Offender Registry.