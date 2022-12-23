CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man has been arrested following a police pursuit Thursday night in Currituck County.
According to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement attempted to stop a speeding vehicle around 6:17 p.m., however, the driver failed to yield.
The NC Highway Patrol and the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office pursued the driver and, after a brief chase, the driver bailed out and ran into a wooded area in the Beechwood Shores subdivision.
As deputies were searching the area, Currituck Communications received information that the driver of the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Michael Old of Chesapeake, was a fugitive from Virginia as a violent sexual offender.
After receiving the new information, A Patrol Sergeant spotted Old and after a brief foot chase, took him into custody.
Old has been charged with the following:
- Felony flee to elude
- Reckless driving
- Resisting a public officer
- Fail to heed to lights or sirens
- Speeding
- Fail to stop at flashing red light
- Possession of a Schedule VI drug
- Possession of marijuana
- Paraphernalia
- Warrant for failure to appear for DWI
Old was also served five felony fugitive warrants out of Virginia for knowingly failing to re-register for the Sex Offender Registry.