Charlotte organization buys hotel to house homeless

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte organization confirms it bought a city hotel to house the homeless.

Roof Above, previously known as the Men’s Shelter of Charlotte, purchased the hotel, located on Clanton Road near I-77, and will provide 88 units for permanent housing. It will serve an immediate need for housing for women and families during the imminent frigid winter months.

Renovations are also being planned for next summer and the total project cost is estimated to be $12 million, which is in part being supported by the Springsteen Foundation and CARES Act via the City of Charlotte, as well as John McKibbon and the McKibbon Family Foundation.

On-site case management as well as medical care for people is also expected to be provided.

“As the pandemic has created financial challenges for hotels and motels nationally, nonprofits like Roof Above are stepping in to buy facilities we can use for important public purposes – creating a win-win for everybody,” said Liz Clasen-Kelly, CEO of Roof Above. “The hotel is already equipped to serve as safe shelter to help the community through this winter, and by the end of 2021, we aim to bring these units online as permanent housing for 88 of our most vulnerable neighbors.”

Roof Above operates two year-round shelters and more than 400 units of supportive housing as well as treatment programs for substance abuse.

