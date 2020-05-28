Charlotte man accused of firing 27 shots at person on Memorial Day

North Carolina

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

Altariq Mimen Jones (Courtesy: Fairmont Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTW) — A Charlotte man was arrested Wednesday for a shooting on Memorial Day in Robeson County.

Altariq Mimen Jones, 32, allegedly tried to shoot an individual at a car wash, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

Police said Jones fired 27 shots at a person and struck at least one occupied vehicle 16 times. Some bullets also struck an adjacent building under construction.

No one was injured in the incident.

Jones was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, discharging a weapon into occupied property, and injury to real property. Jones also possessed a stolen firearm at the time he was arrested, police said.

Bond was set at $43,000 by a Mecklenburg County Magistrate.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10