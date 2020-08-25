Changing the tune: Nonprofit for wild horses announces new song to fundraise during pandemic

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — The Corolla Wild Horse Fund has announced a new fundraising attempt on Monday and it involves a song written about the wild horses who roam the Outer Banks.

As with most organizations, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund says they continue to face financial challenges brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. With all facilities closed to the public and event canceled, they decided to draw up new ideas for the non-profit to raise money.

The most recent fundraising is a song co-written by two East Coast locals available for purchase on the group’s website. For $5, supporters get access to the song named “Castaño”, its video and lyrics as a download.

“This song is for everyone that loves these legendary horses and the Outer Banks. It will resonate with this community as well as those that visit here, our beloved mustangs are known from coast to coast,” Meg Puckett | Herd Manager at the Corolla Wild Horse Fund

“Castaño” was co-written by Richmond-based, artist-songwriter Janet Martin and CWHF volunteer Kelly Wilkes.

The organization says Wilkes had reached out to Martin with the few lines she had written. After agreeing to help write the song, the pair set off to the Outer Banks, where they drew inspiration for the lyrics in about one day.

“I spent part of the day walking on the beach, mulling over the history of this place, how free these horses have been for centuries here, and what they’ve endured. I went back to the cottage, picked up my notepad and guitar, and the song pretty much wrote itself,” says Martin. Janet Martin | Artist, Songwriter

If you’d like to donate and receive a copy of the song, click here.

