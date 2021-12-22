Changes at Gates County 911 Center due to staffing shortage

GATES COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — On Dec. 17, the Gates County 911 Dispatch Center temporarily relocated to the Perquimans County Dispatch Center due to a staffing shortage.

Due to an urgent need for this critical service, the move happened quickly, which didn’t allow for advance public notification. Citizens of Gates County will continue to receive dispatching services, according to Perquimans County Emergency Services.

With two telecommunicators from Perquimans, the employees are managing all administrative and 911 calls, as well as all radio traffic for first responders in both counties. Because all 911 calls will be answered as Perquimans County 911, Gates County telecommunicators are still involved in the call-taking and dispatching process.

Once qualified individuals are hired to fill the existing dispatcher vacancies, 911 dispatching services will relocate back to the Gates County 911 Dispatch Center.