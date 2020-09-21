CBS 17/Emerson College poll shows tight race in NC between Trump, Biden

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With just two days before Sen. Thom Tillis (R) and Cal Cunningham (D) take part in their second debate, CBS 17 wanted to know how voters feel heading into local and national elections.

On Sunday, CBS 17 released some of the results of an exclusive CBS 17/Emerson College poll.

The poll asked voters’ opinions of President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The CBS 17/Emerson College poll measured voters’ opinions as recently as Friday, asking “Do you approve or disapprove of the job Donald Trump is doing as president?”

The poll showed a tie – 49 percent approve, 49 percent disapprove.

And only about 2 percent said their feelings are neutral.

Voters were asked who they would cast their ballot for if the presidential election were held today.

Another close race – with 49 percent choosing Trump and 50 percent picking Biden.

Only a little more than 1 percent undecided.

That is well within the margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points.

With such a tight race in North Carolina, both campaigns are making the state a priority – with in-person rallies for Republicans and online events for Democrats.

Both campaigns are battling for the hearts of those undecided voters, and the poll shows it will be a battle.

Of the 1.4 percent who are undecided – 0.7 percent are leaning toward Trump and the exact same number are leaning toward Biden.

In 2016, we saw a much wider gap in presidential preference, 46 percent of people polled last week said they voted for Trump.

And 42 percent for Hillary Clinton.

The rest said they voted for someone else or did not vote.

It appears races in 2020 across North Carolina will be much tighter.

Tillis (R) and Cunningham (D) will debate on Sept. 22 at the CBS 17 studios in Raleigh.

The U.S. Senate Debate on Sept. 22 will be carried on the following stations and websites:

In addition to the live television broadcast, viewers may also access a livestream of the Senate Debate by visiting their local participating Nexstar station’s website. The stream will also be on each station’s Facebook page.