NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Officials with CarolinaEast Medical Center said they are expanding their resources and making its facility more dementia-friendly to those who have the health issue.

CarolinaEast Director of Nursing Professional Development and Pathway to Excellence, Rebecca Skinner, said this comes as part of the health system’s Dementia-Friendly Employee Task Force, a team put together in 2020 after seeing the growing population of aging patients.

“It was important that we as a health system make sure that we are putting resources in place to improve the care that they receive when they are here in the health system and make sure that they are seen, recognized, respected,” Skinner said.

Dementia is not a normal part of aging, Skinner said, but it is becoming more common.

“With that growing aging population, of course, we see more disease processes that are associated with aging which include Alzheimer’s and dementia,” Skinner said.

Skinner said this is where the task force comes in, helping to provide families and caregivers with the tools to help care for loved ones. These resources include busy bags, music and memory headsets and stuffed animals and dolls.

“These are just items that when a patient is hospitalized can help provide a little distraction from the stressors of being in the medical center,” Skinner said.

Inside the bags are fidget items, sensory items and busy blankets, as well as information to other community resources.

“They include a list of community resources, so we can make sure any time someone is obtaining a busy bag, they’re also obtaining a list of resources to help with transitioning back into the community,” Skinner said.

Treating these patients with the dignity and respect they deserve is important, she added.

“We want to make sure those individuals are valuable members of our community, and we want to do whatever we can to make this process and this transition with the disease as easy as possible,” Skinner said.

To find out more about CarolinaEast’s Dementia services, click here.

For those wishing to volunteer or help make busy bags, find more information here.

For more dementia resources, visit the Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging, which can be found by clicking here.