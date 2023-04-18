WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man who was charged after Greenville police said he stole a FedEx truck and tried to kidnap a nine-year-old was sentenced on Monday.

On November 1, 2022, Dequan Martial Boone pled guilty to one count of interfering with interstate commerce by robbery. On Monday, Boone was sentenced to 84 months in prison.

In Boone’s hearing, officials said he stole a FedEx truck in Greenville on October 7, 2021. Boone crashed the truck and then ran to the vehicle that he had hit and tried to take a child that was inside. The child’s mother and bystanders fought off and subdued Boone until police arrived.

Michael Easley, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement of Monday’s sentencing.