Care facility in Pasquotank County reports 12 COVID-19 related deaths

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A nursing home facility in Pasquotank County has reported 12 deaths from COVID-19.
The Elizabeth City Health and Rehab Center currently has 50 residents and 21 staff members that have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Pasquotank County health officials said at the facility 49 residents have recovered from the respiratory virus.
On May 2, Albemarle Regional Health Services announced it was going to help the long-term care facility with its outbreak.
Some of the preventive measures the facility is implementing include the use of personal protective equipment, isolation precautions, and extra cleaning.
Pasquotank County has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths and 112 positive cases.
