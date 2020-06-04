Care facility in Pasquotank County reports 12 COVID-19 related deaths

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A nursing home facility in Pasquotank County has reported 12 deaths from COVID-19.

The Elizabeth City Health and Rehab Center currently has 50 residents and 21 staff members that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Pasquotank County health officials said at the facility 49 residents have recovered from the respiratory virus.

On May 2, Albemarle Regional Health Services announced it was going to help the long-term care facility with its outbreak.

Some of the preventive measures the facility is implementing include the use of personal protective equipment, isolation precautions, and extra cleaning.

Pasquotank County has reported 13 COVID-19 related deaths and 112 positive cases.

