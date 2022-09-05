CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — There were no injuries reported after a vehicle struck a house early Monday morning.
According to the Crawford Township Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Caratoke Highway. The incident occurred near JP Knapp School.
A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck the house. Officials say the North Carolina Highway Patrol is now investigating.
