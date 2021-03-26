Cape Lookout Lighthouse not open for climbing this summer due to safety issues

HARKERS ISLAND, N.C. (WAVY) — The Cape Lookout Lighthouse at Cape Lookout National Seashore will not be open for climbing this year due to safety issues.

According to a Cape Lookout National Seashore news release, a pre-season safety inspection at the lighthouse revealed multiple safety issues, including serious concerns with the flooring and rails on the gallery, separations between the iron stairs and masonry, cracks in the iron landing plates, and separation from the iron stairs and the central support.

The Cape Lookout Lighthouse Keepers Quarters Museum at the base of the lighthouse will still be open.

The lighthouse is 163 feet tall and was designed and constructed between 1857 and 1859.

There have been numerous repairs and upgrades over the years to keep the lighthouse in working and safe condition. The most recent repairs were done in 2012 and fixed the cast iron flooring and rails around the gallery.

A major renovation will begin this fall and winter to address the current issues with the lighthouse.

“As plans are finalized for the renovation, we will provide dates for the scheduled re-opening. We expect the renovation to take two years,” Cape Lookout National Seashore wrote in the news release.