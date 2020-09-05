Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Wright Brothers Museum set to reopen following COVID-19 closure

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site, and Wright Brothers National Memorial announced on Friday they are reopening three indoor facilities.

The National Park Service said they are working with federal, state, and local public health officials to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and are using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.

On Saturday, Sept. 5, the Visitor Center at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and the museum at Wright Brothers National Memorial will reopen.

The Museum of the Sea at Cape Hatteras National Seashore will reopen on Monday, Sept. 7.

The NPS says most facilities and services at all three parks continue to be open and available however, with public health in mind, some facilities remain closed.

For a full listing of operations at each park, visit the following pages:

The National Park Service says the health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be a top priority.

The parks said they will continue to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.

The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park websites and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The Park Service is asking the public to social distance and wear a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained the various parks.

