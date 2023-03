MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) – Another house has collapsed into the ocean in Rodanthe, North Carolina.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore warns visitors of debris on the beach and in the water near East Point Drive.

Most of the debris from the collapsed house is located at 23228 East Point Drive.

The Seashore is communicating with the owner of the house to coordinate the removal of the house and all related debris on the beach.