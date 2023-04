First nest of the season. The nest belongs to a pair of American Oystercatchers. (Credit: Cape Hatteras National Seashore)

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) – Cape Hatteras had its first nest success of the season.

Park Biologists found the first shorebird nest of the season on Ocracoke Island last week.

This full clutch belongs to a returning pair of American Oystercatchers and is expected to hatch around May 8.