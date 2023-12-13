AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) — The town of Ashokie in North Carolina announced around two weeks ago that they installed 24 cameras throughout the town.

Mayor Weyling J. White said this was partially due to the crimes committed primarily by those who don’t live in the area, and to provide additional help in identifying and locating the perpetrators.

“I want to thank our Ahoskie Town Council, Interim Ahoskie Police Chief Justin Farmer and other Ahoskie town staff for their planning and hard work over the past few months with this endeavor,” White said, in a release. “We remain committed to ensuring safety and peace within our town and this is a giant step in the right direction.”