Camden Sheriff’s office in search of wanted felon

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a convicted sex offender wanted on both misdemeanor and felony warrants.

According to a Facebook post, Michael Howerin (aka Michelle Howerin), fled community corrections and removed his electronic monitoring device.

Officials believe Howerin may be driving a silver 2002 Honda Accord sedan with North Carolina plates FJE-4423.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 252-338-5046.

