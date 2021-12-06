Camden Middle School closed Monday out of precaution due to threat

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Camden Middle School is closed to students on Monday as precaution after a credible threat was made on Friday night.

According to Camden County Schools, a group of Camden Middle School students were planning to attack several students on campus. With the help of the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, they were able to identify the students involved and invesitgate the threat.

Deputies contacted all families involved in the incident and determined the threat was credible. All students are safe, and were not harmed.

The superintendent has decided to close Camden Middle School for students as precaution, but staff will need to report.

School officials anticipate having school resume for students on Tuesday, but will make a decision later today.

No other information was released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

