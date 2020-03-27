Live Now
Coronavirus Digital Update: The latest on the coronavirus outbreak – Streaming Now

Camden man had business call 911, said he had just killed his wife, sheriff’s office says

North Carolina

by:

Posted: / Updated:

William Maxwell Hampton

CAMDEN, N.C. (WAVY) — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says a man went to a Camden business on Thursday morning and urged those inside to call 911 — he had just killed his wife on a boat docked nearby, the man told them.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. Thursday morning at Lamb’s Marina on US 158 in Camden, the sheriff’s office says.

When law enforcement arrived after getting the 911 call, they found an unconscious elderly woman on a boat docked at the marina. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and later identified as Carol Joan Hampton.

The case was originally listed as a suspicions death on Thursday, but authorities say after an investigation they arrested Hampton’s husband, William Maxwell Hampton, and charged him with second-degree murder. He’s been taken to the Albemarle District jail and received a $2 million secured bond.

Authorities believe Carol Hampton’s injuries appear to be from blunt force trauma, though the sheriff’s office says it’s still awaiting autopsy.

The sheriff’s office says no other information in the case is available at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories