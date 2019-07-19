Camden County woman injured, dog killed, in attack by neighbor’s dog

Breaking News
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – An 82-year-old woman was injured on July 3 when a neighbor’s dog attacked her and her own dog while on a walk.

Sallie Barbara Ames’ dog, a smaller, mixed breed, was killed by the neighbor’s German Shepherd in the attack.

Ames’ hand was bitten while trying to protect her dog and she was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for treatment.

The German Shepherd was kept under quarantine for 10 days, but has been released back to its owner at this time. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the German Shepherd had been vaccinated for rabies in the past, but the vaccination was not up to date at the time of the attack.

Ames has pressed criminal charges for negligence against the dog’s owner.

