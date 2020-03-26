Elderly woman found dead in a boat in Camden Co.; death ruled suspicious

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An investigation is underway after the Camden County Sheriff’s Office found a woman dead inside a boat Thursday morning.

Officials report the call came in at approximately 9 a.m. about an elderly woman who may have died at Lamb’s Marina.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found the body of an elderly woman in a boat.

Officials report that they are interviewing a man at the Sheriff’s office.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a suspicious death and no further information is available at this time.

