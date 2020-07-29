Camden County Schools to begin new school year with 100% remote learning

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – Camden County Schools will begin the 2020/2021 school

year on Plan C, which is 100% remote learning for students for the first nine weeks.

The Board Of Education made the announcement on July 24.

Parents need to complete the CCS Remote Learning Program Application by the July 31 deadline.

Click here to learn more about Plan C.

Early College High School will begin classes on August 12 and all other schools on August 17.

The school board also decided that Grandy Primary School will begin the school year with 100% remote learning, with a target date of September 8 to transition to Plan B, which is a mix of remote and in-person instruction with no more than 50% of students in the building at any given time and strict safety guidelines.

