Officials make masks optional in Camden County, NC schools with quarantine rates below 10%

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Despite a rise in coronavirus cases throughout the country, the Camden County Board of Education has decided to make masks optional in schools that have lower quarantine rates.

Last week, the board of education made masks optional for students and staff starting Jan. 18, so long as the quarantine rate at their respective school isn’t above 10%.

The board determined in December that it would revise the division’s face coverings policy to make them optional as of Jan. 18. On Thursday, the board amended that earlier revision.

Under the amendment to the mask policy, schools whose quarantine rates rise above 10% will need to shift to mandatory mask-wearing. Face coverings will be required until the quarantine rate falls back under 10% and stays under that benchmark for five consecutive calendar days.