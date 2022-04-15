CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — This Easter weekend, a Camden County community is coming through for a family who lost everything in a devastating fire.

The fire happened early Tuesday morning on White Cedar Lane.

Already, the family is on the road to recovery thanks to a little help from their friends.

“My neighbor came in at the same time my son came down, and woke us up and said there’s was a fire,” said homeowner Michael Underwood.

The fire seemed under control, but then the water ran out, the winds picked up and with no hydrants nearby, the roof became engulfed.

“It was an inferno to me,” Michael Underwood said.

“The longer the fire burned, the more we felt for the family because we knew they were losing important sentimental things that are in the house that you’re just not gonna get back,” said William Orton, a neighbor.

The family escaped with just the clothes on their backs.

“Everything else is pretty much gone,” Michael Underwood said.

And while the Underwoods are preparing for a new normal, they weren’t prepared for the outpouring of support from the community.

“Everything we have on, somebody gave us. Like all my kids, everything that they have on right now is something someone brought, whether it was out of their closet or buying it,” said Dawn Underwood.

But it didn’t end with, food, financial donations, more clothes. At Camden County High School, a car wash was organized by the junior ROTC on Friday to help as well.

“It’s amazing. It’s one of those things that you just, you know, I think you always see people’s best and worst, you know, in times of need, and you definitely see the best of our community,” said Camden County High School Principal Amber Davis.

Local businesses have pitched in, some offering to match Friday’s carwash proceeds.

As for the Underwoods, they plan to stay and rebuild. After all how could you leave a community like this?