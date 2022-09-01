CAMDEN COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – In February of 2022, Camden County Schools contracted with former law enforcement officer Mike Lawrence for safety and security in the school district.

Amber Davis, Chief Human Resources Officer of Camden County Schools, tells WAVY.com that several projects are either in the works or have been completed for the 2022-2023 school year.

Davis says the school system is installing fencing from the end of the Grandy Primary School building to the wood line, and from the Camden Intermediate School building to the existing fencing.

It also added additional cameras to the Camden County High School and Camden Early College High School campus as well as updated existing cameras.

The school system installed additional lighting on the Grandy Primary and Camden Intermediate School campuses, the Camden County High School and Camden Early College High School campus, as well as the central office.