California man arrested on drug charges while trying to enter Dare County

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A California man was arrested over the weekend on drug charges after trying to enter Dare County.

Dare County Sheriff’s Office say a deputy and investigator was working the Manns Harbor Check Point when the deputy stopped a man from California entering the County.

The deputy reportedly smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle prompting a search of the vehicle.

Authorities were able to seize 13 pounds of marijuana, an undisclosed amount of cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, ecstasy, and LSD along with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to reports, 61-year-old, California resident David Warren Raney was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana and maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance. Both are felonies.

Raney is currently being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

Courtesy – Dare County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy – Dare County Sheriff’s Office

Latest Posts