CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — This year marks another successful nesting season for the green sea turtles at Cape Hatteras.

Green sea turtle laying nest with crawl patterns (Courtesy: NPS)

A new nest was laid by a green sea turtle on Sunday, Oct. 29. This year’s 378 nests is close to tying with last year’s 379 nests, according to Outer Banks Forever.

The most recent nesting puts this year in the top three busiest nesting seasons, almost catching up to last year. With two months left in the year, however, there is still time to catch up and surpass the 2022 nesting season.

2019: 473 nests

2022: 379 nests

2023: 378 nests

Park biologists are still monitoring 11 incubating nests between Tri-villages and Frisco, so there’s a chance to see even more sea creatures.

