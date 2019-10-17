Burglary suspect struck brick wall after brief chase in Pasquotank

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) – A series of burglaries in Pasquotank County hit a brick wall, literally, on Tuesday after the alleged suspect led authorities on a brief chase.

A string of daytime residential burglaries which started on August 2019 came to a halt on Tuesday, October 15 in the Weeksville area of Pasquotank County.

According to police, witnesses saw the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old, Elizabeth City resident Jermaine Peek, burglarize a home in the Weeksville area, and followed him until sheriff’s deputies pursued Peek.

After a brief chase, Peek crashed his dark colored Honda SUV into a brick wall at the intersection of Herrington Rd and Weeksville Rd near the Elizabeth City State University Campus.

Jermaine Peek, Photo Courtesy by Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office

Peek was arrested after the crash and linked to the series of six burglaries.

He is facing five counts of felony breaking and entering, and three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering among others. He is currently in the custody of the Albemarle District Jail under a $191,000 secured bond.